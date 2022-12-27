Now that the career of Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 is officially over, the German driver confessed to a negotiation never revealed by the person concerned until now: the one that would have brought him to Mercedes. A passage which, as history has shown, never materialized for the four-time world champion, even if there were actual contacts with the Anglo-German team to move to Brackley acting again teammate of Lewis Hamilton. An operation that the 53 GP winner himself however deemed difficult to implement, despite attempts to Niki Laudaat the time non-executive Chairman of Mercedes.

As explained by Vettel in the podcast Beyond the Gridthe element that blocked the negotiations was the commitment made by the German in Ferrariwhich derailed the plans of the three pointed star: “Maybe there was an opportunity, and I talked about it with Niki – admitted the former Aston Martin, referring to the period dating back to the 2017-2018 seasons – but to be honest, I was half way through my experience with Ferrari. Obviously it would have been a big problem, also because Lewis was their number one and I don’t know if they would have liked to have us both in the team. But I also wasn’t really interested at the time, because I was very busy with Ferrari, and it was my dream to make that project work. Therefore we talked to each other, but it was nothing serious. I think it would have been a great challenge to be team-mates with Lewis, and I think I would have liked it, but it wasn’t meant to be. At that moment, as I said, my goal was to win with Ferrari. I didn’t want to change teams and win with Mercedes, and I’m fine with that.”

In this way, Vettel has thus renounced the hypothesis of being able to share the garage with Lewis Hamilton, a driver with whom he has always had a good relationship despite the controversial episode of the Azerbaijan GP 2017when Vettel voluntarily swerved the Briton, guilty of having braked excessively under the Safety Car, causing a collision between the two cars: “I think I would have liked to race with Lewiswe get along very well and our moment was in Baku in 2017 where we had what today would be called a ‘misunderstanding‘ – he recalled – i was very angry. It was one of those moments where things just didn’t go my way, and maybe the emotional side got too much in my way. But I think that moment was fundamental because it could have made us move further away from each other, and instead it united us. I reflect and think about what happened, and as much as I may have thought at the time that it wasn’t right, what I did wasn’t either. I wanted to show him, I wanted to tell him, but of course we wear helmets and it’s difficult to communicate. So that was a form of communication, but I also realized it was a wrong one. It wasn’t sporting and it wasn’t fair, as I later admitted, and we spoke and I think we grew closer to each other from then on.”