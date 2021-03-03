Aston Martin has no doubts about Sebastian Vettel’s motivation before the debut of the four-time champion with the Silverstone team, formerly Racing Point, after a few difficult seasons, and with errors, at Ferrari. Top Team Otmar Szafnauer told Reuters that the 33-year-old German, who won his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, has already made a good impression at the factory.

“He’s working incredibly hard,” says the manager. “I can confirm that he’s really motivated to prove naysayers wrong. This is how he is. I think he will drive to do the best he can. “The German replaces Sergio Pérez with the Canadian. Lance Stroll, son of the team owner, billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The car will be presented this Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. peninsular.

“He came with a loaf of bread”

Szafnauer revealed that Vettel showed up with a loaf of bread that he had baked at home as a gift when he arrived at the factory. “He could have brought a box of chocolates, or some flowers, but he’s not like that. He came with his piece of bread.” “He likes British humor, so far he has fit very, very well here.”

The team, which started as Jordan in 1991, finished fourth in the constructors’ championship last year and rebranded itself as Racing Point, returning as a manufacturer to F1 for the first time since 1960. “It is very difficult to win races with the third fastest car, but not impossible, as we demonstrated last year (Pérez won the Sakhir GP). Can Seb win a race? Sure”.