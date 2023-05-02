Marko is looking for heirs: the Vettel hypothesis

April 27 Helmut Marko has turned 80, and it is logical that he wants to enjoy his retirement and start thinking about something else. The results of Red Bull and those of his discovery Max Verstappen allow him: the team of Milton Keynes seems dominant as ten years ago, and therefore the Austrian would leave at the top, passing the baton to someone younger and perhaps more motivated. In the last few days there has been talk of Sebastian Vettel as Marko’s successor, but the Red Bull advisor has held back on this hypothesis: not because he prevents it, but because it would be the four-time world champion who wants to do something else right now.

The Red Bull meeting

Marko revealed how one happened on April 26th meeting at Red Bull: many topics discussed, but – according to the Austrian – not his succession or the possible sale of AlphaTauri, which the manager himself had feared following the poor results of the Faenza team in the last year and a half.

Mark’s words

“I can only say that on Wednesday 26th I was in Salzburg for a meeting. None of these topics were on the agenda“, Marko told the Swiss of Blick. “Sebastian and I are in regular contact. He is currently still in the self-discovery stage. I don’t think he wants to travel again to every race and work harderwith a significantly lower salary“.

The Red Bull advisor has both reasons to stay and reasons to leave, both centered on the figure of Verstappen, his most incredible discovery. The presence of the Dutch on the one hand tempts him to win again, on the other it would allow him to leave the Red Bull ship in a solid situation: “Talking about my retirement is rushed. As I said, if you can accompany the best driver to Verstappen, my resignation is not a problem at all. With another pairing of riders, my situation would certainly be different“.