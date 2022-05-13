Sebastian Vettel last night he was a guest of the BBC TV lounge ‘Question Time’ hosted by journalist Fiona Bruce. The political debate touched on various issues related to current events, from the energy crisis, to the implications on the issue that Brexit has unleashed in the United Kingdom, without forgetting the crisis generated by the conflict in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia. Below are Vettel’s words on these issues and the video pills of the original broadcast of the interventions of the four-time world champion.

The energy crisis (Vettel in Miami wore a T-shirt ‘in 2060 Miami will be underwater)

“Does racing in F1 at a climate emergency level make me a hypocrite? Yes (Vettel reached the television studios on a public train, ed) without a doubt, in fact, every time I get out of the cockpit I ask myself questions. In my small way I try to contain the environmental impact of a category, F1, which traveling the world with so many materials has a decidedly heavy ecological and pollution footprint. If I can reach a competition venue by car and not by plane, for example, I will do it “.

Brexit and the implications for the energy crisis

“From the outside, Brexit is difficult to judge, I don’t have all the necessary elements in hand to do so. Having said that, it is obvious that in my opinion it was a decision not in step with the times, given that the great questions concerning humanity must be addressed in a ‘community’ way and not alone. Now that Brexit is a reality, however, it goes without saying that now the United Kingdom ‘pays’ the consequences and ‘cons’ of this choice “.

The crisis in Ukraine

“We must not forget that the Ukrainian people are suffering today, tomorrow and will do so for a long time. In Germany there was a heated debate on whether to support Ukraine through the supply of arms or not, and eventually it was decided to supply arms to Ukraine. Nobody knows the conflict will spread, I can not in the least put myself in the shoes of the Ukrainian people because I grew up with the privilege of not having a war close to me. What is certain in this situation is that there are people who are suffering and that it is right to help them in all possible ways ”.

