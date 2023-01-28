Berlin (dpa)

Germany’s Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher watched their hopes of the Race of Champions, the Nations Cup, crash on Saturday. The duo will not exist in Formula 1 racing in 2023, after Vettel announced his retirement, and after Haas excluded Schumacher. The duo bid farewell to the Race of Champions, which was held in Havsbad House, Sweden, in the semi-finals. In the final, the duo consisting of the son and his father Peter and Oliver Solberg retained the title. Vettel and Schumacher were aiming for a ninth German title in the Nations League Race of Champions, where international drivers from different motorsports compete against each other in different cars.