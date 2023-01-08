Vettel is (for now?) done with Formula 1. Hamilton will continue for a while. Twice the two multiple champions were almost teammates.

Sebastian Vettel has probably driven his last F1 race. We say probably, because VET is now 35 years old. Alonso and Hamilton show that in principle he could last a few more years, if he wanted to. However, we do not necessarily see Seb making a comeback like his generation and compatriot Hülkenberg is doing this year. The woke German and Formula 1 have grown a bit apart in recent years, it seems.

Because although Sebastian showed at times in the second half of the season that he can still wash the ears of men like Stroll, his real glory days in the sport are already about ten years in the past. Vettel was the youngest champion ever at the time, so then you have that. However, when the man from Heppenheim took his fourth championship in 2013, no one probably thought he would never win another title again.

However, in 2014 the era of Hamilton and Mercedes began. Hamilton is a few years older than Vettel and the German was actually more or less his successor. Literally, in Formula 3. Vettel succeeded Hamilton there in the dominant team of ASM. With slightly less success than HAM, by the way. Of course, the Brit had already become champion in the royal class in 2008. But the very big success followed from 2014.

As a four-time champion, Vettel had to watch with regret that he had no chance against the silver fleet at Red Bull and Ferrari. In 2017 and 2018 he came somewhat close. For example, the question was ‘who will take his fifth this year, Hamilton or Vettel’. But mistakes, a little too little pace and the occasional successful update at Mercedes eventually caused the kink at VET. In 2019 he was beaten by Leclerc and the world knew it peak Vettel the period with Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing. The German came out extra well in those – then much lighter – cars.

Now that it’s over, of course, it’s time to daydream about what could have been. And guess what: twice Vettel and Hamilton came close to being teammates in Formula 1. The first time was in 2013. Hamilton had a pretty tough job with Jenson Button in 2010, 2011 and 2012. His contract with McLaren expired. Vettel had taken his third title in a row. Teammate Webber on the one hand no longer seemed a challenge for the German and on the other hand there was sometimes clear resentment between the Ozzie and the German.

Reportedly, Red Bull presented Hamilton with a three-year contract at the time, with a wage of 15 million pounds per year. Now that doesn’t seem like much, back then it was a fairly decent fee. However, Hamilton opted for Mercedes. In 2013, that probably wouldn’t have seemed like the right decision. Vettel took another dominant title with 13 wins, including 9 in a row towards the end of the season. Anyway, we know what happened from 2014 and Hamilton will not regret it.

Conversely, Vettel says he once had a line on an opportunity at Mercedes. Opposite The Mirror says VET that he talked about it with the late Niki Lauda:

I spoke with Niki. But to be honest, it was half way through the Ferrari period. Obviously it would have been a big deal, because Lewis was their number one and I’m not sure whether they would have liked to have us both in the team. But I also didn’t have great interest at that time, because I was so committed to Ferrari. That was my dream to make that thing work, so you talk to each other but it wasn’t really serious. I think it would have been a great challenge and I think I would have enjoyed that but it just wasn’t meant to be. My focus was to win with Ferrari. I didn’t want to change team and win with Mercedes, but it just didn’t happen. I’m cool with that. I think I would have enjoyed racing with Lewis, we get along really well and our moment was the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where we had maybe what you would call nowadays a misunderstanding! Sebastian Vettel, remained loyal to Ferrari

Whose deed. Now I personally think Hamilton had wiped Vettel. But, who do you think would have won a head-to-head duel? Let us know in the comments!

This article Vettel and Hamilton were almost teammates twice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Vettel #Hamilton #teammates