The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is ​​not only the last round of the 2022 world championship, but also the last career appearance of Sebastian Vettel. During this weekend there were numerous initiatives organized to say goodbye in the best possible way to the four-time German world champion, who says goodbye to Formula 1 after his debut in 2007.

Particular, among the many, the words of the former Red Bull and Ferrari dedicated to the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, reported on the helmet of the number 5 of Aston Martin. Before leaving, the 35-year-old, winner of 53 GPs in his career, wanted to write a sporty and spontaneous message to the two-time Dutch champion: “To Max, an impressive man to watch you arrive and grow. Congratulations and best wishes. Always think for yourself and keep growing. Good fun! – Sep 2022″.