Sebastian Vettel’s debut in the Formula 1 World Championship (2007) went quite unnoticed because it coincided with the civil war that broke out at McLaren between the two sides of the garage, occupied by Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. A decade and a half after that, the German announced this Thursday that he will retire at the end of the season, leaving for history one of the best winners ever, with four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, and numerous youth records among the that highlights the one that accredits him as the most precocious champion (23 years, four months and 11 days). When the kid from Heppenheim disputed his first grand prix (United States), the Spaniard had already bagged the two crowns that appear on his results sheet, and he was not in a position to measure himself short against who had just broken the hegemony of Michael Schumacher. But Vettel’s growth was even faster than that of the Red Bull that he drove from 2009, a circumstance that placed him in a position to fight for the title the following year, and with Alonso, champion of the Ferrari project, as a direct rival.

From that moment that pique was more, and with it also the tension between the two, already converted into the flagships of their respective teams. “We are not fighting against Vettel, but we are fighting against [Adrian] Newey [el director técnico de Red Bull]”, the man from Oviedo said in 2012. That year he got into the brawl again for the title until the last act, in that case in Brazil, where the alirón was again celebrated by the red buffalo troop and their stiletto, a boy with gleaming teeth and a nerd face, transformed into a demon when the visor was lowered. The superiority of Red Bull in 2013 preceded that of Mercedes from 2014, and the Asturian’s departure from the ‘Scuderia’, which replaced him precisely with Vettel (2015), separated them on the track but began to unite them outside she.

Just turned 36, the Aston Martin driver leaves a vacancy with a view to 2023. The moment of announcing his departure could not be better for the interests of Alonso, whose conversations with Alpine to address his renewal are at a standstill at this point of the film, and with the summer break just around the corner. Unlike Vettel, the two-time world champion (2005 and 2006), who turned 41 this Friday, he has not the slightest intention of leaving the ‘great circus’. According to him, he would prefer to continue defending the colors of his current structure than to sign for another, an option that he does not rule out if the French manufacturer does not give him what he asks for, all articulated in a two-year contract. Vettel’s departure is the best lever he can use to exert some pressure on the leaders of Alpine, although it remains to be seen to what extent they will make an effort to retain their main claim, given that Esteban Ocon has his seat secured, at least, until 2024.

In the statement he made to justify his decision to hang up his helmet, Vettel underlined the melancholy he feels every time he goes to the races and has to say goodbye to his wife and three children. “My goals have changed, and they have gone from winning races and fighting for titles, to wanting to see my children grow up, help them get up when they fall, learn from them and be inspired by them,” he declared in a message posted on his Instagram account. Instagram, created that same day. That speech is diametrically opposed to the one Alonso has made in recent times, in which his main purpose was to make clear his intention to extend his time in the contest that once placed him in a showcase unthinkable until that moment for any Spanish pilot. .

“Withdrawal is not an option in the short term. My head is here and I feel fresh”, insists the Alpine rider, who has gone from less to more with the progress of the calendar, and who with Max Verstappen and Hamilton is the only member of the grid who has scored points in the last seven quotes. Alonso, who a few months ago began a relationship with an Austrian television journalist after breaking up with the Italian model Linda Morselli, only has F1 on his mind, the one that Vettel is beginning to weigh so much.

