The 2021 Formula 1 season ends definitively today in Abu Dhabi, with the second and final day of Pirelli tests, organized to allow drivers and teams to try once again the 18-inch tires made by the Milanese company for the 2022 championship. , in which the new technical regulation will finally come into force. Leaving behind the tensions of the race that awarded the world title to Max Verstappen, in the Yas Marina paddock there was also room for a bit of lightness. Among the protagonists also the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who sported a very special helmet at the wheel of the Aston Martin.

In fact, the German, framed by the cameras just before leaving the garage, revealed some nice additions to the helmet used in the last weekend of the season: horns, ears and a red nose, to depict a Christmas reindeer. Once on the track – obviously without the cheerful decorations – the former Ferrari driver was also unlucky, as his Aston Martin stopped on the track due to some technical problems. Even in the latter circumstance, however, the German made himself noticed, collecting some waste by hand on his walk towards the pits and delivering it to a Mercedes mechanic to have it thrown away. Yet another small demonstration of Vettel’s attention to ecological issues and environmentalists.