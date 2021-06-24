The world of sport, and in particular that of football, has been overwhelmed in recent days by the controversy related to the match played in the European championship between Germany and Hungary. The mayor of the city of Munich, venue of the match, had in fact decided to to color the LEDs of the local stadium with the colors of the rainbow. A decision made specifically for the match against the Hungarians, in order to protest against the Hungarian anti-LGBTQ + legislation. UEFA, the highest European football body, however, opposed the initiative considering the gesture “politic” and explaining his position in a subsequent note.

The debate on such a delicate issue, as expected, has transcended the boundaries of football, involving representatives of other sports in the discussion. He also had his say on the affair, on the eve of the Styrian GP Sebastian Vettel. The four-time German world champion, a great football fan and always very active in favor of the LGBTQ + community, has strongly opposed the decision taken by UEFA.

Vettel, solidarity with the LGBT community

“I think using the political message excuse is the wrong way – commented the Aston Martin driver – I think it was definitely not something harmful to anyone. I think it was a great message they wanted to send. Instead he was not allowed to do so. Some institutions need to rethink their approach to banning this type of message “ added Vettel again.