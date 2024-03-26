Vettel at his first with Porsche

Sebastian Vettel tasted the Porsche 963 Hypercar today on the Aragon track. The four-time world champion began his adventure driving the Stuttgart company car with a smile, completing 118 laps on the Spanish track for a total of 581 km.

The Porsche tweet

This is Porsche's post on X, which also reports the German's first comment: “It was fun“.

Porsche has included Vettel in the group of six drivers taking part in this 36 hours of testing ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A friend of Vettel's, Mick Schumacher, who is at the wheel of the Alpine, is also present on the Motorland track for the same tests. Who knows, maybe the two friends (for Schumacher Jr., Vettel was an idol and a mentor) will see each other again at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. At the moment there is no follow-up to this day, but signs suggest that the former Red Bull and Ferrari star could really be there.