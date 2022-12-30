In its period of sporting heyday, i.e. from 2010 to 2013, Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive world titles at the wheel of Red Bull, alternating championships in which he imposed his absolute domination with others in which he fought for victory with Fernando Alonso, at the time in Ferrari. A battle that always rewarded the German, despite the fact that the Spaniard came close to what would have been his third world championship victory, especially in two seasons: in 2010 and 2012.

A challenge that, as Vettel himself recalled in the podcast Beyond the Gridhas entered history not only for its spectacularity, but also for the mutual respect on the track between the two contenders: “I think I admire him as a competitor – said the man who hung up his helmet at the end of this year – it was probably the toughest, especially in the early years, and we had such close battles at the end of the championships, both in 2010 and 2012 especially, that it’s still one of my favorite moments. I think it’s a great competitor, probably one of the hardest I’ve ever facedbecause it’s always there and never backs down, but also very respectful when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing, which I really enjoyed.”

And yet, despite this great ‘technical’ consideration, Vettel did not reserve the same comments on the Spanish from a human point of view. Despite the years spent on the track, the German admitted that he never got in touch with the former Ferrari driver: “As a person I don’t know him – he has declared – I wouldn’t say we don’t get along, I think we respect each other, but it’s never happened that we really know each other, spend time together or talk a lot outside of racing.”.

Specifically, Vettel made a comparison between his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and the one never created with Alonso, while emphasizing his respect for the one who will replace him in Aston Martin in 2023: “Maybe we didn’t have that moment, like the one I had with Lewis in Baku, that brought us together – he added – I believe that we don’t have the best relationship precisely because we don’t know each other that wellmaybe we are too different. We have racing as a common passion that excites us both, but it has never happened that, in all these years, we have really known each other. It’s like school or work: you have a coworker you respect but don’t really know. As much as I get along with Lewis and we have things to talk about and some opinions that we share, even with Fernando I may have them, but there has never been harmony necessary to get to the heart of the matter”.