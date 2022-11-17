The announcement of Nico Hülkenberg as the new driver of Haas for the 2023 season he automatically ousted Mick Schumacher by the US team, with the German at the same time missing the opportunity to continue for next year in the top flight. A choice, that of the team and team principal Günther Steiner, which has created a division between those who support the team’s decision and those who did not like Schumacher’s exclusion.

Among them, also another German like Sebastian Vettel, close to his last F1 race in Abu Dhabi before retiring from racing. The four-times world champion, in commenting on the official nature of the Haas team for 2023, criticized the latter’s choice to no longer rely on the seven-times world champion’s son, while remaining certain he could see him at work again in the future with the opportunity to best express its potential.

“Obviously it’s bitter for him and I’m sorry – commented a Sky Deutschland – I believe that the management of the Haas team is sometimes difficult to understand. I think Mick absolutely deserves a place. The season has certainly not been easy for him, maybe he made mistakes here and there but I also feel that the team was not blameless or innocent, at least from the outside. Now I think he is focusing on the new task, the next steps he will take, and I hope that another opportunity may present itself, because it has the potential to make that happen. The environment is extremely important for every driver: even if some lead to believe that it isn’t, the driver who doesn’t care doesn’t exist and has never existed. As for this aspect, Haas certainly could have done more. Now that’s the way it is. I think Mick has learned a lot and that he will learn from this situation, hoping that he will come back stronger soon ”.