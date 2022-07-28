A sudden choice at the end of a long, tortuous, certainly private path, free from external influences. Sebastian Vettel he has been thinking about it for four years and has decided that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season. Yesterday the Aston Martin driver outlined his future once and for all, reporting his intentions to the Silverstone team.

#Vettel says he made the final decision about retiring yesterday, and told the team last night. He first started thinking about his future di lui back in 2018 and has been back and forth since # F1 – Lawrence Barretto (@lawrobarretto) July 28, 2022

“It was difficult to come to this decision, because this has been my life since I was a child, even just knowing when the season starts and ends gives you a lot of security, it’s kind of a routine. It is also true that I have so much experience that it was not that difficult to move forward. But my way of interpreting this sport, of giving 100%, took me a lot of time. I grow up, my children grow up, I have been a long time away and I could not dedicate time to them, just as I could not dedicate it to some of my passions that have grown in the meantime. Eventually you reach a point where you no longer feel confident about what you will do next year“, These are the words of the German, who then admitted that withdrawal is a question he had been thinking about for at least four years. “The truth is that it has been a process of several years. I started thinking about my future in 2018 and there has been a bit of back and forth with Formula 1 since then. Of course the final decision came yesterday and I immediately reported it to the team, but it wasn’t a matter of one or two races. It is a little strange now to look at an unknown future, I am also a little afraid of what is to come, but at the same time I am also excited to find out.“.

Now Aston Martin will have to look for a replacement for 2023: several options are on the table, including those of Fernando Alonso and Mick Schumacher.