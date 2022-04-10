After missing the first two races due to Coronavirus, Formula 1 fans waited with curiosity for Sebastian Vettel. Could the German pick up an Aston Martin that played badly? As has often happened in the career of the four-time world champion, the performances have settled on the level of the car, and the more it has difficulty, the less Vettel is able to react. “I don’t understand the car under braking“He said in the Melbourne race, before going in spin on lap 23, this time in acceleration, and finish their race against the wall. A bang that is added to that of PL3 and that seals a period to forget.

“I was trying to get the best out of the car and in hindsight maybe I was pushing too hard. Once I lost it there was no going back. I was unable to participate in the first two race weekends due to the Coronavirus, then the PL3 accident and now this spin. it can’t get worse. I’m sure it will get better from here on out“, Commented the German in the Melbourne paddock.

The difficulties of the Aston Martin are also reflected on Lance Stroll, once again out of the top 10 despite a strenuous defense on a train of faster cars commanded by Pierre Gasly. The Canadian, penalized for having changed direction several times on the straight in a defensive maneuver on Bottas, commented on his race as follows: “We didn’t have the pace for points today, even though we were able to defend a position within the top 10 for a while. – has explained – we had the right idea with our strategy, running most of the race on the hard tire, we will look at the data and see what else we can learn. The penalty was frustrating, even if it didn’t change our final position. I want to thank the team once again – everyone did an amazing job fixing the cars this weekend. We will keep our heads up and dig deep to try to get more out of the car in the races to come ”.