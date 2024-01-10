Vetrina Toscana's first Tuscan restaurant abroad

The debut of 'Sapori di Toscana' as first Tuscan restaurant abroad which becomes part of Tuscany showcasean initiative of the Region and Unioncamere Toscana, is a significant step in the promotion of restaurants and food shops that enhance local products.

Located at 34th floor of the Domain Hotel in Manama, in Bahrain, 'Sapori di Toscana' is ready to be officially affiliated to the Vetrina Toscana network during the mission organized by Toscana Promozione Turistica, carried out from 8 to 12 January in the Arabian peninsula. Leonardo Marras, councilor for the economy and tourism of the Region, highlighted: “Vetrina Toscana celebrates its 24th birthday in 2024 and is the emblem of Tuscan food and wine, of culture linked to traditions. The affiliation of the first Tuscan restaurant abroad is a very important milestone which I hope will pave the way for other businesses operating all over the world. A way to expand your network even outside the Italian borders and to promote unique territories and a way of life.”

The presentation of Tuscany will involve videos, meetings on the valorization of food and wine traditions and a typical dinner organized by the chef and artistic director of the kitchen, Simona Girelli. The inclusion of the restaurant in Vetrina Toscana is part of a mission organized by Toscana Promozione Turistica in the Arabian peninsula, which includes BtoB workshops with regional companies and meetings with over 100 local operators, such as buyers, travel agents, tour operators and travel consultants. The itinerary touched Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai and includes a specific presentation of Tuscany to the media and local institutions, led by the director of TPT, Francesco Tapinassi.

The final phase of the mission will be held at the 'Accessible Tourism International Summit' on 11 and 12 January in Dubai, financed by the Office for policies in favor of people with disabilities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. Toscana Promozione Turistica will present the 'Tuscany for all' project, dedicated to offering concrete answers to the needs of travelers with disabilities.

Toscana Promozione Turistica, in addition to engaging in tourist accessibility, launched the accessible re-edition of the printed material produced, an initiative that will continue in 2024, contributing to the development of an inclusive approach in all its activities. Furthermore, Fondazione Sistema Toscana, responsible for the official tourist destination website visittuscany.com, has enhanced the accessibility and innovation of the site to improve the browsing experience, following the international W3C standards to guarantee wider accessibility.

