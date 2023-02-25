Veterinarians of the Primorye Amur Tiger Center are rescuing an adult male that they managed to catch in the vicinity of the villages of Dzhonka and Innokentievka. Their inhabitants complained about the tiger, which preys on the dogs of the locals. It turned out that this was a necessary measure of a wounded and emaciated animal.

“The tiger got into the gripping loop with its hind paw, stayed in it for some time, but eventually managed to escape. Due to an injury, he lost the opportunity to fully hunt and was forced to get dogs, but despite the evil caused by people, he did not pose a danger to humans, ”explained the CEO Center “Amur Tiger” Sergei Aramilev.

He added that the soft tissues of the predator were damaged, which caused the process of necrosis.

“Forecasts, unfortunately, are the most unfavorable. In the best case, this is an amputation of a limb and the tiger will forever remain disabled, and will be kept for life either in a zoo or in a rehabilitation center. At worst, the development of sepsis, which can be fatal, ”he said.

Aramilev clarified that it is more difficult to deal with sepsis in wild animals than in humans, since it is possible to work with an animal only under anesthesia, and it is impossible to keep it in such a state all the time.

Experts caught this tiger in the vicinity of the village of Innokentyevka, Nanai district, Khabarovsk Territory. Capturing on the night of February 21 was carried out by specialists in conflict resolution of the Department of Hunting and the Service for the Protection of Wildlife Objects and Protected Areas of the Khabarovsk Territory with the support of the Amur Tiger Center.

Examination showed that the tiger is more than five years old, weighs about 160 kg, which is not enough for a predator of this age, he is in an exhausted state, there is an old injury on his hind right leg.

“The group worked on the capture for several weeks. The beast was not going to give up so easily, despite the fact that it was clear that he had some kind of problem with his paw, and he constantly walked in different routes. When they caught it, it became clear that the tiger had an injury, ”said the acting director. Yury Kolpak, Head of the Hunting Department of the Government of the Khabarovsk Territory.

According to him, Dzhonka and Innokentievka are quite large settlements and are scattered along the coast. The forest range goes deep into the settlements, which created additional difficulties in catching the predator.

Now the tiger is under the supervision of specialists, he underwent the necessary procedures, they introduced a full range of drugs necessary for such injuries as he had. Soon veterinarians will understand how the animal’s body reacts to drugs and it will be clear what treatment to continue.

On January 27, it was reported that in the Khabarovsk Territory, tigers crushed a dozen dogs in a week. Since the beginning of 2023, members of the Wildlife Conflict Resolution Task Force have completed 31 visits, with 26 conflicts confirmed. In mid-January, Rosprirodnadzor issued a permit to capture three conflict tigers in Primorsky Krai. Animals got into the habit of going out to settlements and roads.