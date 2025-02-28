The platform Vets United It has manifested this Friday at the IFEMA fairgrounds under the motto The legislation co -arrives To request the repeal of Royal Decree 666/2023 that regulates the distribution, prescription, dispensation and use of Veterinary medications and its replacement for another “of common sense application” of the European Regulation on Veterinary Medicines.

“Spain has, together with Italy, the most restrictive regulations. Even in some aspects it is the most restrictive of all. Even with the application of rules that Europe does not ask for them,” he criticized Sebastià RotgerPresident of the Spanish Veterinary Business Confederation (CEVE), one of the participating entities. The Royal Decree establishes The obligation to register electronically All medications prescriptions through the antibiotic prescription surveillance platform to improve their traceability and combat antimicrobial resistance.

According to the Real Spanish Canine Society (RSCE), which supports professionals “without fissures”, believe that the norm is “disproportionate” since “limits” their clinical decision -making capacity through the patient’s clinical assessment and “forces” them to dispense an amount of medications adjusted to the minimum so that the owners seek in the pharmacy the veterinary prescription.

With the protest, veterinarians claim A decree that further adjusts to the European Regulationas explained by Rotger. He stressed that professionals want “legal power” and “legal certainty” to dispense medications to animals -which pharmaceuticals. He denounces that the complete norm sanctions that “no veterinarian can pay.”

In turn, they load against the “unnecessary bureaucratic load“That it entails. According to the president of CEVE, a veterinarian dedicates between 35 and 55 minutes of his workday to upload data to the platform. They ask, for this reason, return” to where they were “, which was the Ministry of Health, instead of agriculture, fishing and food. On March 5, different associations have summoned a concentration in front of agriculture to notice their claims.