The veterinarians return to the load to protest against strict regulations in the prescription of medicines. They will meet this Wednesday, March 5, against the Ministry of Agriculture, and vindicate legislative changes.

Sooner rather than later, the case of Selva is already known, the first pet victim of the controversial law that limits the use of antibiotics to veterinarians. Professionals have been denouncing that excessive bureaucracy and the obligation to use certain types of drugs endangers pets. The Adrisa veterinary group, based in the Galician municipality of CEE, denounced last Saturday, February 15 through its social networks the first fatal case attributed to the new Royal Decree that regulates the distribution, prescription and dispensation of veterinary medicines.

The victim? Selva, a Jack Russel bitch who died due to sepsis (potentially deadly condition that occurs when the body’s immune system reacts extremely to an infection, causing organic dysfunction). The animal reached the consultation after suffering ‘-according to Galician media- the bite of another dog. He was applied the protocol established by current regulations and, after several days of treatment, his condition worsened, which made his hospitalization necessary, where he finally died. There is the circumstance that the center received the results and use of adequate antibiotic, a few days later, when the dog had already died.

Concern from pet owners

This regulation that brings to the veterinarians throughout Spain – real Decree 666/2023 – in force since the beginning of the year, establishes new regulations on the use of veterinary medicines and introduces the Presvet system, a database created by the Ministry of Agriculture to monitor the use of antibiotics in veterinary practice.









From the veterinary sector, they support the regulation of medicines, but warn that performing previous evidence to determine the cause before administering the antibiotic, what does it are to delay crucial treatments that can be put-as in the case of the PERRITA SELVA- the life of the animal.

By way of response, the entire veterinary community has convened for next Wednesday, March 5, between 10 and 12 hours in front of the doors of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (Pº Infanta Isabel, 1). For veterinarians, current regulations impose restrictions that hinder access to treatments and put animals and public health at risk.

Without rapid access to adequate medications, many animals will see their health compromised.

That veterinary clinics can dispense the treatments they prescribe, as in other European countries.

They demand the reduction of veterinarian because animal health should not be a luxury.

The Official College of Veterinarians of Madrid (Covelma) supports said call. During this concentration, they demand a fair and responsible regulation of veterinary medications, focusing on administrative barriers that hinder their work, limited access to essential treatments and the need for legislation that takes into account the reality of the sector.

The veterinarians, emphasize in their Covelma note, we are the only qualified professionals to diagnose and treat animals, guaranteeing the responsible use of medicines. However, current regulations impose unnecessary obstacles that affect not only the veterinary profession, but also the owners and the welfare of animals. Therefore, they demand the repeal of Royal Decree 666/2023.