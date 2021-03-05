A seriously injured dog ends up on the examination table of a veterinary clinic after an accident. But the story takes an unexpected turn.

Frankfurt / Colorado Springs – It’s a heartbreaking story. A little dog was in Colorado Springs, the second largest city in the state Colorado in the USA, with the heaviest Injuries taken to a veterinary clinic. Without really knowing what had happened to the little Chihuahua crossbreed, they started Veterinarians the rescue operation – with a moving outcome.

As the little one dogwho goes by the name Jim at the veterinary clinic Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was admitted at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, things didn’t look good around him. The Veterinarians responded quickly and suspected that the Chihuahua possibly from one automobile was approached. As the clinic announced, he had severe problems Injuries suffered especially in the pelvic area. So the landed Four-legged friends on the examination table of the chief veterinarian, Dr. Sue Lynch, who diagnosed the Chihuahua male Jim with a broken pelvis. “From the moment I saw him with a broken pelvis and so sad, I couldn’t believe how cute he was, despite all his injuries and pain,” said the vet.

Chihuahua is seriously injured and brought to a veterinary clinic: the vets save the dog’s life

The HSPPR medical team in Colorado Springs tried everything. The vets saved that dog life, nursed him and cared for him. Nevertheless, it quickly became clear that one surgery was inevitable to straighten the broken pelvis. His injuries were too severe. According to the clinic, an opinion from an animal orthopedist was even consulted. But that’s not all: even after the procedure, the dog suffered from the consequences of its injuries. The Chihuahua had him on the right hind leg accident suffered severe nerve damage. Dr. Sue Lynch had no choice but to subject the little patient to another operation and amputate his affected hind leg.

A hard decision. Nevertheless: After the well-run one amputation of the dog and a long recovery period Chihuahua actually find a new home. But it turned out completely different.

Injured Chihuahua: The vet has taken the dog to the heart

The small dog was in the care of Dr. Lynch that this that animal had taken so much in the heart and no longer wanted to give it up. “He has an amazing temperament and follows me all day,” she said Veterinarian. “I love him so much. My family loves him too. “

According to the doctor is the three-legged one Chihuahua meanwhile again at astonishing health. Despite the accident and the operations, Jim is raging again. She also has a photo of Jim Clinic published on Twitter. “It’s like nothing happened. He runs and jumps and plays with Evita, my other dog. It is a perfect fit for the family, ”says Dr. Sue Lynch. (yw)

