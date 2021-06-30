Acquitted with an abbreviated procedure because the fact does not constitute a crime. This is the sentence that did not hold a 20-year-old girl guilty for the death of Elisabetta Pelizzari, a 52-year-old veterinarian who in November 2018 lost her life in a road accident in Bondeno, in the province of Ferrara.

That evening three years ago Pelizzari had stopped his car on the edge of a busy artery to help a dog that was lost and was wandering frightened in the middle of the road. At that moment it was raining heavily, the asphalt was slippery and the visibility compromised by the dark and bad weather.

While trying to reach her car parked on the opposite side of the road, the woman was hit by the car. The young woman who was driving immediately got out and called for help, but the vet died a few hours later.

The prosecution had asked for an eight-month sentence, granting extenuating circumstances for guilt, while the defense had asked for his acquittal. The latter request was accepted by the judge because the accident was the result of a series of unfavorable circumstances in which the accused did not have responsibility, being in a position not to be able to avoid the impact in any way.

