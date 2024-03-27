A veterinarian has been reprimanded by the disciplinary board because he accidentally operated on the wrong rabbit. The doctor had to sterilize Lop Bibi, but cut open the abdomen of her brother Jim, who had also been brought along. He received a warning for that painful mix-up, according to a ruling by the Veterinary Disciplinary Board.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
18:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Veterinarian #discovers #surgery #39sterilized39 #wrong #lopeared #rabbit
Leave a Reply