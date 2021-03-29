Veterinarian of the highest category Mikhail Shelyakov assessed the forecast of the director of the Gamaleya Center, who developed the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, about the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic among domestic and farm animals. The specialist speculated about him on the air of the NSN.

He recalled that the coronavirus has been spreading among cats and dogs for more than half a century, while no interspecies transmission has yet occurred. “According to various sources, from 80 to 100 percent of cats are carriers of the coronavirus. That is, almost all of them are carriers of the virus, but we do not observe any mass extinction of the species, ”Shelyakov said.

The veterinarian assured that there can be no mass infection with a new infection among pets, and the replicated cases of the disease in pets were isolated. So, the transmission of the virus is possible only if the animal has no immunity at all. “These are isolated susceptible species, they can perceive the disease that they seemed to be unable to perceive before,” he stressed.

According to Shelyakov, animals should be viewed not as carriers of infection, but as transmitters. For example, the spread of a virus is possible in this way: a pet touched an object that got a virus from a sick person, then the owner stroked the animal, and then scratched his nose. “The animal acted as a transmission factor, but not because it hurt itself,” the doctor summed up. However, he noted that the infection in the external environment is unstable, and the likelihood of such a scenario is very small.

Earlier, Gunzburg indicated that the coronavirus has not yet realized its pathogenic potential. The next stage is the infection of farm and domestic animals, explained Gunzburg. So, within a year, humanity will be protected with the help of good vaccines, but by this time pets will be infected.