Veterans | The Frontline Veterans’ Association will cease its activities – “This is an inescapable fact”

Frontline Veterans Union will hold its last union meeting today, where it will be decided to end the union’s activities. The operation is scheduled to end at the end of this year.

The reason behind the termination is the old age of the veteran members, says the president of the Front Veterans’ Association Matti Louekoski. The average age of veterans is about 97 years.

“Ninety-eight-year-olds can no longer run around the world at meetings and parties. They are happy to come to some cultural activities, but organization activities are no longer going well,” Louekoski tells STT.

The union decides to terminate its activities in two consecutive union meetings. The first termination decision was made at the previous union meeting two years ago, and the final decision will be made today.

The Air Force will honor the last union meeting of the Front Veterans’ Association with a Hornet flyover in Laukaa, Central Finland at 12:40 p.m. The flight has a weather reservation.

RintaMA veterans association according to Louekoski, the activities have been run for a few years already by the support members.

According to Louekoski, this is not the first time the veterans’ union has ended, as the Union of Frontline Soldiers was dissolved in 2013.

The protection of veterans’ interests and the work of nurturing the veteran tradition will slowly be transferred to the Tammenlehva tradition association, which will continue as a national veteran organization.

Louekoski describes the end of the union’s activities as sad.

“This is an inescapable fact”, which the passing of time has made relevant for our union.

in Finland According to Louekoski, there are two more veterans’ unions: the Brotherhood of Soldiers’ Union and the Finnish War Veterans’ Union.