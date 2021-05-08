More than 170 veterans of the Great Patriotic War who will take part in the Victory Parade in St. Petersburg have been vaccinated against coronavirus. This was reported to reporters on May 7 in the office of Vice Governor Oleg Ergashev.

They clarified that 177 veterans went through the COVID-19 vaccination cycle, the oldest of them being 90 years old.

In St. Petersburg, the Victory Parade will be held on Palace Square. A total of 250 veterans will take part in it. 73 people confirmed the presence of antibodies after suffering a coronavirus.

Ergashev noted that the task of the authorities is to ensure the safety of veterans and preserve their health.

He clarified that only those with a negative test for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the event. The very territory of Palace Square will be treated with disinfectants before the celebration. When placing guests in the stands, social distance will be taken into account.

According to the latest data, 84.7 thousand people live in St. Petersburg who survived the Great Patriotic War. Of these, 4 thousand are direct participants in hostilities, 377 invalids of the Great Patriotic War, 62.7 thousand residents of besieged Leningrad, 10.7 thousand home front workers, about 6.7 thousand former juvenile prisoners of Nazi concentration camps.

On May 6, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the preparations for the May 9 Victory Parade on Red Square. It is planned that more than 12.5 thousand people will participate in it, 190 models of equipment will pass through Red Square, 76 aircraft and helicopters will be involved in the aviation unit.