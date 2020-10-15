A large group of women who exude seniority – the youngest are already in their sixties – chat animatedly at tables of four and apparently abstracted from everything around them. Although they have an audience, and large. Because the meeting does not take place in a cafeteria or in a social club reserved for the elderly but in the basement from the most visited contemporary art museum in the world, London’s Tate Modern. Gathered in one performance live and without a previous script, its protagonists carry the oral history of several decades of struggle to transform British society, to make it more just and egalitarian.

Silver Action is the title of the project devised by Californian artist Suzanne Lacy (1945), where in a single but intense session the legacy of these women has been exhibited, all of them activists against the current of their time, who mobilized between the fifties and eighties of the last century operating profound changes in the social and political landscape . No less than four hundred participants gathered last Sunday in the new space that the Tate has dedicated exclusively and permanently to audiovisual installations, live performances and the most avant-garde proposals (baptized as Tanks).

There they exchanged experiences about their years of action, either in the pacifist camp set up in 1981 by a group of women near the American military base in Greenham, against the deployment of Cruise missiles; in the strike of the workers of a Ford plant (1969) that ended up forcing the first legislation in the United Kingdom in favor of equal pay for men and women (1970) or in the demonstrations to demand the legalization of abortion or the abolition of capital punishment…. They recalled the past but also debated a present in which the nature of the protests has changed due to the technological age: perhaps they are more immediate, but also more superficial.

Far from a common public debate, Lacy’s proposal turns the visitor into a passive object, since he is prohibited from going to interpreters of the performance, although you can approach the tables to catch a snippet of their conversations or read the transcripts of the same that are projected simultaneously on the walls of the space, as tweets. It is in social networks, on Twitter or in the many blogs that followed the event, where the real interaction, comments and reactions of the public takes place before a group of extraordinary women who contributed to change the society in which they lived. Veterancy, in your case, is a degree. And hard earned.