Experience is usually an important degree to tackle certain moments. Despite the fact that the Copa Libertadores has just kicked off and only two dates have been played, the highest competition in South American football does not stop. And if it was already present on the first date that as always, surprise could be the order of the day, on the second certain figures that have emerged in their parties, demonstrating that age can be a differential factor in deciding matches.

This case was that of three footballers who have been in our retinas more than once and continue to wage war in South America. Bergessio (37 years old), Fred (37 years old) and Hulk (34 years old) They were prominent names in the competition due to their performances. In all three cases, the two Brazilians and the Argentine faced Colombian clubs.. In all three as well, their goals were essential for their teams to achieve the final result.

Bergessio: got done hat trick in Nacional’s draw against Atlético Nacional by 4-4 in Uruguay. The Uruguayan team experienced a game of madness and debauchery against their rival, where the goals of their striker were essential to get a point despite the fact that they came to win 4-2.

Fred: if on the first date against the Millionaire he already showed that he had a lot to say despite his 37 years, scoring the goal that made him exceed the 400 range in his professional career, against Independent Santa Fe it was no less. The tip of Flu scored the two goals that put his team ahead to obtain a victory away from home by 1-2.

Hulk: the only alternate of the three mentioned. Hulk came out as a revulsive with Atlético Mineiro to score two goals in the second half (one from a penalty) against America from Cali. Two goals that gave his team victory at home 2-1 in a match in which he showed that after passing through China he has returned to Brazil to be able to be a differential.

At a time when young people occupy the majority of headlines and dominate the attention in games, the most veteran players prove once again that they should not be forgotten. Going forward to show that currently the veteran is getting along very well, and that they continue to unbalance games.