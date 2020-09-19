The illegal intelligence of the USSR outplayed its opponents to a large extent due to the unusual and paradoxical decisions made by its chief, Yuri Drozdov. This was announced by the president of the association of veterans of the special forces unit “Vympel” Valery Popov.

September 19 marks the 95th anniversary of the birth of the legendary intelligence officer Yuri Drozdov. He personally took part in many operations, for a long time headed the KGB of the USSR in China and in the United States, and since 1979 was the head of illegal intelligence.

According to Popov, Drozdov’s actions were distinguished by unconventional behavior. He could not follow logic, but, on the contrary, choose a paradoxical solution.

As an example, the veteran recalled the incident with the scout, Hero of Russia Alexei Kozlov. In the 70s, he obtained information about South Africa’s nuclear program, but was then arrested and tortured in an African prison. Soon, the Soviet authorities traded him for several Western intelligence officers.

After a while, Kozlov asked Drozdov to send him back to illegal work abroad.

“And Yuri Ivanovich agreed in the end. And it was a brilliant decision … The calculation was that no one would believe that an uncovered illegal, known by sight, could again be sent abroad, “Popova quotes “RIA News”…

The spetsnaz veteran pointed out that intelligence activities are similar to playing chess, as they require deep analysis and calculation of moves in advance. At the same time, Drozdov played “life chess”, not limited by the board, and therefore his movements were unpredictable for the opponent.

In June, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, spoke about the life of Pavel Mikhailovich Fitin, who headed intelligence during the Great Patriotic War. It was he who introduced Stalin to the report that Hitler was planning to attack the USSR.