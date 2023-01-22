Ukraine will be defeated without the supply of modern Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks. This was announced on January 21 by Vietnam combat veteran Jim Jones in an article for The Hill.

“There will be no second chance, and the possibility of success is shrinking,” he wrote.

According to Jones, Ukraine is in desperate need of a significant number of main battle tanks. He criticized the position of the United States, which refuses to comply with Germany’s conditions for sending cars.

On January 22, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the United States and NATO expressed extreme dissatisfaction when they learned about the decision of the German authorities not to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Most of all, Berlin was angry in Washington.

On January 20, at a meeting of NATO allies at the Ramstein base in Germany, a decision was not made on the supply of Leopard 2, since the member countries of the alliance did not come to a consensus on this issue. As the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, pointed out, the decision was not made because of the position of Germany.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the views of the Allies regarding the supply of tanks differ, and assured that Germany was not the only one opposed to sending tanks.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv by Western countries would only add problems for Ukraine, but would not change anything in Russia’s progress towards achieving its goals.

Against the backdrop of a discussion about Western supplies, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia about the complete destruction of stocks of Soviet equipment in Ukraine. According to him, since the beginning of the special operation, Kyiv has disposed of not only what was behind it, but also what the countries of Eastern Europe supplied.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

