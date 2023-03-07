It is naive to think that the West will put up with losing in Ukraine: too many resources have been invested in this struggle. About this on Monday, March 6, said a veteran of the US Armed Forces Noctis Draven.

“There will be no end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is clear that the West has not invested huge amounts of money, aid and food in vain. Only a fool would have thought that the West would accept defeat in Ukraine and continue to conduct business as if nothing had happened. Rest assured, steps are already being taken,” he said on his Twitter account.

On March 1, Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times, said Russia has a military advantage over the United States and its allies. According to him, the tactics chosen by the Western countries lead to new problems.

On February 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence at an international conference in Helsinki that NATO would not be able to expand aid to Ukraine without the risk of escalation. At the same time, a Russian victory poses an even greater threat to the bloc.

On January 26, Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, said that the United States and NATO had approached a dangerous line on the way to a full-scale military conflict in Europe. He noted that actions are being taken to escalate the military confrontation in Ukraine, as well as to provoke the Kyiv regime into military operations against the population of Russia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.