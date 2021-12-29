Home page politics

Harry Reid died of pancreatic cancer. © John Locher / AP / dpa

Harry Reid was considered a democratic veteran with a bite. He has now died of cancer at the age of 82.

Washington – Long-time Democratic US Senator Harry Reid is dead. Reid died on Tuesday at the age of 82 of pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his wife that was available to the US media.

As the Democratic group leader, Reid was the most powerful man in the US Senate and a key strategist for years until his party lost its majority in the November 2014 congressional elections. Until 2017 Reid was still a minority leader of the Democrats in the Senate – then he said goodbye to the political scene in Washington.

As a senator, Reid gained almost three decades of experience in politics. He was a democratic veteran, was often uncompromising and had a sharp tongue. Reid was considered a loyal supporter of the then US President Barack Obama and had to punch numerous political projects through the Senate. The Democrat grew up in poverty in Searchlight, Nevada. It was only this year that the international airport of the glittering metropolis Las Vegas was named after him.

“Without your encouragement and support, I would not have become president, and I would not have achieved most of what I have achieved without your ability and determination,” wrote Obama on the death of his former companion. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the flags on the Capitol would be raised to half mast. “Harry Reid was one of the most amazing people I have ever met,” he said. dpa