Ukraine has no chance on the battlefield, U.S. military veteran Noctis Draven tweeted on Tuesday, February 7.

Thus, he commented on the news about the successes of Russian troops near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

“Russia will take Ukraine, do not hesitate, but this will not be the end of the matter. The West will not leave it just like that, ”Draven’s message says.

According to him, Western countries will step up propaganda to “lure the world and Americans into war with Russia.”

On February 1, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Ukraine was close to defeat, and serious demographic problems called into question the continued existence of the state.

Earlier, on January 25, he said that Washington understands how close Ukraine is to defeat. McGregor added that from a legal point of view, American appeals to Europe for the supply of weapons to Kyiv can be regarded as “armed aggression.”

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine was inevitable. According to him, this is possible thanks to the unity and cohesion of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the soldiers and the work of the military-industrial complex.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.