Veteran of “Alpha” Popov pointed out the risk of spraying toxic substances during the assault on “Azovstal”

There are quite a few features of the assault on the Azovstal plant, one of them is the danger of spraying toxic substances, says Lieutenant Colonel of the Reserve, a member of the association of veterans of the Alpha anti-terror group Andrei Popov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he listed the conditions that could complicate the work of the army on the territory of a large plant.

On April 19, the DPR announced the start of the assault on the Azovstal plant. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military is allowed to peacefully leave the building without weapons and ammunition from 14:00 to 16:00 Moscow time.

Peaceful people should not be around

According to the veteran of “Alpha” Popov, nothing threatens the civilian population in the event of a storming of the plant in Mariupol.

“Firstly, due to the fact that the fighting was carried out near the plant, there should not be people in the nearby houses. Accordingly, if a decision is made to use weapons that can directly or indirectly threaten people nearby, they will be evacuated,” Popov said.

What is the peculiarity of the assault on Azovstal?

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there are about 30 biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine. Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that they “were involved in full-scale military biological activities.”

We have information that it is possible that there is a biological laboratory on the territory of the plant. It’s a big risk Andrey Popov Veteran Alpha.

“During an assault, when using strong ammunition, there are risks that a biological substance, which may be infected with a virus, can either come to the surface or be destroyed and then brought to the surface by rats and stray animals and infection will occur. These points, of course, must be taken into account, ”said the lieutenant colonel of the reserve.

He emphasized that this point should be taken into account. As well as the fact that it is not advisable to completely destroy the factory complex.

“You have to understand that the Azovstal plant is our plant, which is unique not only on the scale of Ukraine, not only on the scale of the former USSR, but also in the world. The assault should minimize the destruction, because it is up to us to restore the plant later, ”a member of the association of veterans of the Alpha anti-terror group shared his opinion.

On April 17, it became known that the Ukrainian military, located on the territory of the Azovstal plant, refused to peacefully lay down their arms and surrender.

On the morning of April 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced upcoming provocations by the SBU. As it became known to the department, in the near future it is planned to change one unit of the Ukrainian security service into the uniform of the Russian military and carry out a demonstrative execution of the civilian population.