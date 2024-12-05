Veteran IRA terrorist Marian Price has sued the entertainment giant Disney after being depicted killing Jean McConville in 1972 in the successful American streaming series ‘Don’t say anything’, available in Spain on Disney+.

The shooting death of McConville, the mother of 10 children who was kidnapped from her home by the Irish Republican Army (IRA)was one of the most controversial of the more than 3,000 murders in three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

‘Say Nothing’, based on the 2018 book of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe, can be seen on Hulu and Disney+ outside the United States since last month.

Price’s lawyers announced this Wednesday that they have issued the correspondence prior to the action against Disney.









“Hateful and unjustified accusations”

“It is difficult to imagine a more heinous accusation than what has been done against our client,” said Peter Corrigan, Price’s lawyer, in a statement.

«Such accusations published on an international scale are not only unjustified, but they are odious to the extent that they seek to cause our client immeasurable damage in exchange for greater success in streaming,” reads the publication.

“Our client has now been forced to initiate legal proceedings to hold Disney accountable for its actions,” they stated.

Disney has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

Convicted for a campaign of attacks

Price rose to fame with her sister Dolores after they were convicted of carrying out an IRA bombing campaign in London in 1973during which they attacked the Old Bailey courts with a bomb that injured over 200 people.

Marian served a prison sentence for the attack.

The series shows Price as the person responsible for the murder of McConville, who was kidnapped in 1972 in front of her 10 children.

One of McConville’s sons, Michael, has objected to his death is used as “entertainment.”