A secret hiding in plain sight Saturn was discovered thanks to the insight of a veteran astronomer who used observations made by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope and Cassini Probeas well as data collected by the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft and the International Ultraviolet Explorer mission.

The discovery that was hidden in plain sight for 40 years, indicates that the vast ring system of Saturn is heating up the planet’s atmosphere.

This phenomenon never before seen in the Solar system could provide a tool to predict whether planets around other stars also have vast ring systems similar to those of Saturn.

According to research presented by NASA. Evidence indicates that this is excess ultraviolet radiation, seen as a spectral line of hot hydrogen in Saturn’s atmosphere. The increase in radiation means that something is polluting and heating the upper atmosphere from the outside.

The explanation given for this phenomenon is that icy particles from the ring raining down on Saturn’s atmosphere cause this warming.

This condition is due to the impact of micro meteorites, bombardment of solar wind particles, solar ultraviolet radiation or electromagnetic forces that collect electrically charged dust, according to the research.

“Although the slow disintegration of the rings is well known, its influence on the planet’s atomic hydrogen is a surprise. Since the Cassini probe, we already knew about the influence of the rings. However, we knew nothing about the atomic hydrogen content,”, said Lotfi Ben-Jaffel, of the Paris Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, author of a paper published March 30 in Planetary Science Journal.

It’s all powered by ring particles cascading into the atmosphere at specific latitudes. They modify the upper atmosphere, changing the composition”said Ben Jaffel. “And then you also have collision processes with atmospheric gases that are probably heating the atmosphere at a specific altitude.”

Ben-Jaffel’s intention was to gather ultraviolet light observations from four space missions that studied Saturn, to identify whether all the data is illusory or might reflect a real phenomenon on Saturn.

The key to the puzzle came from Ben-Jaffel’s decision to use measurements from Hubble’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS). Their precision observations of Saturn were used to calibrate archival UV data from the four other space missions that have observed Saturn.