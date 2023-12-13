













The renowned directors of anime Keiichi Hara and Tomohisa Taguchi have just made controversial statements. Both supported the use of artificial intelligence to create animations, in the face of growing complaints from animators about workloads.

The statement was made during the recent Annecy festival, dedicated to celebrating animation in all its forms. Hara and Taguchi commented that AIs are an excellent option to replace lazy anime creators. Since they don't complain and they don't get sleepy, which makes them perfect tools.

Many animation fans used the networks to criticize the pair of directors. Most people think that they had no reason to say that at the festival. Especially with the situations that are occurring in the world of Japanese animation. Many animators are looking for more dignified treatment and more reasonable working hours.

The pair of directors also talked about another problem in the world of anime. For them, having many in production at the same time is bad, since they 'cannibalize' each other and 'steal' the best animators. This is another reason why they believe that AI is the answer to animating new productions.

What do these anime directors work on?

Keiichi Hara is well known thanks to his work in the anime of Crayon Shin-Chan. He also made the jump to cinema where he directed films such as colorful and Summer Days with Coo. His most recent production is Lonely Castle in the Mirrorwhich was just presented at the Annecy festival.

For his part, Tomohisa Taguchi has in his repertoire Akudama Drive and more recently Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. He was also at the Annecy festival presenting a film. This is The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, which won the prestigious Paul Grimault award. Have they used AIs to make these films?

