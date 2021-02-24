City Lights Libraries said the American poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlingetti had died at the age of 101.

The City Lights libraries in San Francisco, which are owned by Ferlingetti, have become a literary haven on the west coast of “Pete” writers such as Jack Kerouac and Ellen Ginsberg.

City Lights said on Twitter that Ferlingetti, who played a pivotal role in the battle for freedom of expression after publishing Ginsburg’s poem “Howl” in 1956, died Monday evening. “We love you, Lawrence,” she added.

And when Ferlingetti turned 100 on March 24, 2019, San Francisco officials declared it to be Lawrence Ferlingetti’s Day. City Lights Libraries held a party, although the honoree did not attend due to poor eyesight and difficulty in communication.