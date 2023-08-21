Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 11:09 am

São Paulo, 21st – VetBR, distributor of animal health products controlled by the private equity Aqua Capital, announced the expansion of its Distribution Center (DC) in Cuiabá (MT). The expansion aims to better serve other regions in the Midwest and North.

According to the company, one of the main objectives is to increase the storage capacity.

“The expansion of the DC also allows for the entry of new businesses and improves the synergy between the operational and commercial teams”, completed the CEO of VetBR, Antonio Fontes, in a statement sent to the press.

Recently, the company also announced the expansion of its distribution center located in São Bernardo do Campo, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Currently, VetBR already has seven DCs spread across the national territory: Perdões (MG), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Cariacica (ES), Cuiabá (MT), Goiânia (GO), Distrito Federal and Maracanaú (CE).