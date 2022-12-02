THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, December 2, 2022, 03:22



The Region will generate a total of 57,469 job opportunities for Vocational Training technicians over the next eight years, until 2030, according to the annual report on Vocational Training prepared by CaixaBank Dualiza in collaboration with Orkestra-Basque Institute of Competitiveness of the University of Deusto, and which this year is entitled ‘A new Vocational Training Law for new times’.

According to these data, the services sector will be where the Murcian economy will accumulate most of these new jobs, specifically, around 77.5%. 13% will be generated in industry and 8% in construction.

Throughout Spain, these opportunities for FP technicians will rise to 2,131,325, of which more than a million (1,219,136) correspond to those who are studying a Higher Level FP and slightly less (912,189) to those who are studying a Medium grade. These data reflect that one in four opportunities generated throughout the economy will be for FP, since by 2030 the boom in job opportunities is expected to rise to 8,654,362.

“The lack of qualified professionals with VET qualifications is seen as a persistent problem”, underlines the report



The sectors where the most employment will be generated will be commerce, education, hospitality, construction and industry, and this development will have a direct transfer to employment in Vocational Training. In this way, commerce will be the area where more VET professionals are required, 242,380 opportunities in Higher Level and 203,868 in Medium Level, followed by the manufacturing industry (153,332 for Higher Level and 103,560 for Medium Level) and health activities ( 101,517 for Higher Grade and 112,805 for Intermediate Grade).

It remains to be seen if Vocational Training will have sufficient tools to cover the demands for professionals that will be generated in each of these sectors. The increase in the completion rates of VET studies in the stipulated time will be a key aspect in this regard. Until now, vocational training has always responded faster than other training options to social changes.

The CaixaBank Dualiza report reflects how the sectors where the presence of employed people with vocational training has increased the most over the last five years have been electricity, gas and steam (4.6%), commerce (3, 4%) recreational and cultural activities (3%) and the manufacturing industry (2.9%).

The lack of qualified professionals with FP qualifications who respond to market demands is seen as a persistent problem for the next few years, according to the report by CaixaBank Dualiza, which estimates 92,500 job opportunities for FP that will remain without coverage throughout Spain until the year 2030, taking into account the employment that will be generated, as well as the people who graduate.