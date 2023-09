A earthquake of magnitude 2.3 occurred today at 2.23 am in the Vesuvius area, in the province of Naples. The epicenter was located by the Vesuvian Observatory, the Neapolitan headquarters of the INGV, in the area of ​​the crater falling within the municipal territory of Trecase, at a depth of 0 km. The tremor was felt by some residents of the area. There was no damage to people or things.