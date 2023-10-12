La Spezia – «I remember like it was yesterday the first time I boarded the Vesuvio ship. I was six years old and the naval department gave me a radio-controlled car as a gift.” Roberto Cau arrived directly from Sardinia. «He invited me to the First Naval Division for the last farewell to the supply vessel on which his father Urbano, boatswain, remained aboard for more than three years» he says. In fact, on Wednesday 11 October, the Vesuvio ship said goodbye to the sea for the last time. She retired exactly where she set sail, in the Gulf of Poets. On 4 June 1977 it was launched in the presence of its godmother Annamaria Zerbini after construction in the Muggiano shipyard. A year later, on October 31, she was turned over to the Navy. There ceremony, presided over by the commander in chief of the Naval Squadron, Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, brought together numerous civil and military authorities at the Scali quay. Among them also Cau, hosted in the last act of the boat that meant so much to his family.

«I’m very happy – he admits -. It was a strong emotion. I received the gift of a lifetime, it’s hard to describe what I feel.” Urbano Cau, Roberto’s father, participated in the Gulf 2 mission. He embarked in 1989 and disembarked in 1992. He was a boatswain by trade and, as his son recalls, he was a man who «made himself loved by the entire department. He was highly respected.” Every time the father was on leave, he continues, «a different story would arrive. I listened to the stories and so I became fond of Vesuvius.” Enough to visit it several times. «On the first occasion I was only six years old. The last one, however, was on July 28th. I was lucky enough to celebrate my father’s birthday on board, who passed away in 2019 and would have been seventy years old. There I thought I had said goodbye to the ship, but instead another splendid opportunity arose.”

Together with the Vesuvius supply company, which represented the first refueling project carried out in Italy, Bormida also resigned from the service. A tanker, used for the supply of drinking water, it was also laid down and launched in the arsenal of La Spezia. She operated in Naples, before being sent to Maddalena and then destined once again to the Gulf of Poets. At the end of the double ceremony, the battle flag of Nave Vesuvio was handed over to the field commander of the Naval Squadron. Since yesterday it has been preserved in Rome, in the shrine of the flags of the armed forces which are located inside the Altare della Patria.