B.Five people were killed in a night fire in a hut in Norway. As the responsible police announced on Sunday evening, the last two of the five initially missing people were found in the late afternoon. None of them have been identified yet.

After the hut fire in a remote community in the far north of Scandinavia, a total of five people were considered missing, including four minors under the age of 16. The police had already feared on Saturday that none of them had managed to escape the flames.

“It is with a heavy heart that we now find out that this fire has claimed five lives,” the police wrote in a statement that evening. “The police are relieved that we were able to find those who were missing, but this is a difficult day for those affected and the local community.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear at first

A man was able to escape from the burning hut in Andøy municipality on the Vesterålen archipelago early Saturday morning. According to media reports, however, he had to walk barefoot for several kilometers before he could get to neighbors, who alerted the emergency number.

The cause of the fire remained unclear over the weekend. But there is nothing to suggest that it was anything other than a tragic accident, the local police chief Per Erik Hagen said on Saturday. There is no further reason to assume anything other than an accident, the police confirmed on Sunday.

Vesterålen is right next to the much better known Lofoten in the far north of Norway. The six people in the hut all came from Vågan commune in Lofoten.