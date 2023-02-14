One of the largest wind turbine manufacturers in the world claims to have a potentially game-changing solution to the industry’s huge plastic waste problem, and last week, Vestas, he announced that it has found a new way to ensure that the plastic in turbine blades can be recycled, in this way, instead of cluttering landfills, it can be used to build new turbines.

This announcement is important as it is a tall ordercolossal, this even considering that modern turbines have blades up to 100 meters long (more than the Statue of Liberty, so to speak), and are rapidly conquering land and sea; super sturdy and built to last for decades, yet once decommissioned, they usually end up as rubbish, e globally by 2050, turbine blades are projected to become 43.4 million tonnes of waste.

Vestas has so far disclosed very little information about how its new technology recovers the plastic used to make turbine blades, but if the company can pull it off, it would be a game-changer for the wind industryespecially since there are great challenges to overcome.

“It could be really big. But as they sometimes say, the devil is in the details.”

he claims Steven Nuttprofessor and chair of composite materials at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering.

For starters, the turbine blades aren’t made of ordinary plastic, Vestas claims to have found a way to recycle the epoxy resinwhich is like plastic on steroids, that’s because it’s been chemically engineered to be nearly indestructible, making it tough enough to make parts for planes, spacecraft, and wind turbines, of course.

To understand how hard this material is, we need to talk a little about its chemistry, in fact most of the plastics we encounter in our daily lives can be melted down and reshaped, but epoxy resin is different.

It is what is called “thermosetting plastic“, during the hardening process, its chain molecules form nearly indestructible bonds called cross-links, as a result, the epoxy resin will retain its shape and chemical structure even under high temperatures and extreme conditions. You can think of it like cooked egg white, explains Nutt: Once you’ve heated it once, cooked egg white won’t go back to liquid.

“[Il materiale nelle pale delle turbine] it has been optimized for decades to last as long as possible even in really extreme weather conditions… this attention also led us to believe that it was impossible to recycle them. But now we have found a technical key to unlocking this potential.”

he said Mie Elholm Birkbakone innovation concept specialist at Vestas.

That key is a chemical process Vestas discovered while working with Aarhus University, the Danish Institute of Technology and epoxy resin maker Olin.

The first step is to immerse the blade in a liquid which separates the epoxy resin from other materials, which are usually glass or carbon fibers, in the second stage of the process, the epoxy resin is treated again to break it down into its chemical components; the result, according to Vestas, is virgin grade epoxy that can be reused to make a new turbine blade.

How Vestas is progressing in the realization of this project

So far, the company has only been successful demonstrating this process on a small scale using ‘pieces of turbine blades’. After another couple of years, Birkbak says, “we expect to have an understanding of what it will look like on an industrial scale.” Vestas is working with Olin and recycling company Stena Recycling to scale up this pilot project.

There are many big questions to answer. To start, Vestas says its process can reclaim a “majority” of the epoxy in old blades, but the company doesn’t have a concrete number to share at this point, and Vestas won’t say how many times the epoxy can be reused through the new chemical process he devised, therefore it’s unclear whether this simply extends the life of the material rather than making it infinitely reusable.

A typical turbine has a life span of approximately 20 yearsand if its blades can be reused once, that could keep it out of the landfill for another couple of decades, but unless the chemical recycling process can be repeated on the same material over and over again, you’re just pushing the jar a bit along the way before sending it to a landfill.

That plastic can be reused again and again is a common misconception with recycling. Even flexible plastic is difficult to reuse, e only 9 percent of it, in the history of plastics, has ever been recycled.

Most of the time, plastic is “dumped” – turned into a lower value product – due to how the quality degrades each time the material is reshuffled, and devices made from recycled plastic often need to be reinforced with lots of new plastic, a caveat that can ultimately only lead to more waste.

Vestas also doesn’t share which chemicals it intends to use in this process other than describing them as “readily available and relatively cheap” commodities, according to Birkbak. By increasing the size, Vestas will have to ensure that these chemicals do not cause its own environmental problems.

The company also needs to figure out what to do with other leftovers besides epoxy. Turbine blades are made from a blend of epoxy resin and glass or carbon fibers, e those fibers typically make up half or more of the materialso to recycle the entire blade, the company must recover all of it.

Also, all those reclaimed materials should be cost-competitive with virgin stock.

However, the growing wind industry will have to figure out what to do with all those old turbines. In Europe, turbine blades have been used to build bridges. The blade material can also be used to make concrete, but those solutions, while promising, still resort to down-cycling.

Vestas, on the other hand, hopes to have found a truly circular solution to the waste challenge of wind energy. If successful, the new technology could even be used to breathe new life into turbines that have already been discarded. And it could potentially save epoxy used in aerospace and other industries as well.

“I’m quite excited by this. Just because, you know, Vestas somehow stuck his neck out here.”

says Nutt. Vestas is, after all, a giant in the wind industry.

“This is such a big development for the industry that some major manufacturers are looking to be more sustainable”

says Aubryn Cooperman, a wind energy researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

