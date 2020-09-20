Vest gangs A new vest gang has been formed in Lahti, police say – “Externally, the activities look very similar to the activities of United Brotherhood Lahti”

According to the Criminal Commission, no observations have been made of the Red Roots group elsewhere so far in Finland.

In Lahti observations have been made over the spring and summer of a new vest gang with close distances to the angels of Hell. For the first time in the spring, motorcyclists saw vests bearing the name of the new Red Roots group, says the Criminal Commissioner Pälvi Suokas From the Häme Police Department.

“Over the summer, we have made several observations of such a new group as Red Roots. Vests have been shown in the street scene. People who have worn these vests and are thus members of that group have been seen moving with the angels of Hell, ”says Suokas.

At least so far it is not known that the Red Roots group has been established elsewhere in Finland, Suokas says. According to him, at least some of those previously in the Lahti branch of the criminal organization United Brotherhood (UB) have moved to Red Roots.

According to the police, Red Roots has also acquired premises in Lahti for the use of the group.

“There are people in this new group who have been involved in UB before. Some of them have been in very close contact with UB, but have not been actual vest carriers at the time, but have now kept the vests of this new group. It’s always a bit of a relative perception of who has moved and where. ”

It is not known to Pälvi Suokka, the Criminal Prosecutor of the Häme Police Department, that Red Roots would operate elsewhere than in Lahti.­

According to Suokka, the police understand that Lahti UB no longer exists.

“It has been replaced, at least in part, by that Red Roots. There are UB Lahti’s players, but at least its department is not the same as before. ”

Prosecutor Anna-Riikka Ruuth and the Police Board filed a lawsuit to dissolve the United Brotherhood a year ago in September. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa imposed a temporary ban on UB and its subordinate Bad Union in January. The winding-up case will be heard in court later this year.

Special Prosecutor Anna-Riikka Ruuth and the Police Board filed a lawsuit to dissolve the United Brotherhood a year ago in September.­

In January, United Brotherhood unexpectedly announced its closure. However, the police board and the prosecutor said the notice would not affect the termination action.

According to Suokka, however, UB has not actually ceased operations.

“There are people from our area who participate in UB’s activities nationwide.”

To class externally, Red Roots’ activities appear to be very similar to those of UB Lahti.

“But what that activity is, what is the activity of each member, and what is the common activity of such a grouping, will always be shown from the point of view of the police through the pre-trial protocols. This is a new group and there is nothing official about it at this stage. ”

The activities of Red Roots look very similar to those of UB Lahti, police estimate.­

So has UB Lahti practically continued its operations, but only changed its name?

“Now it’s not that exactly the same people have formed a new group, it’s part of the same and part of different people. This is, in our view, normal operation. In the case of persons who have been in such a criminal group, that criminal activity does not, as a rule, cease to terminate a single group, ”Suokas explains.

“Let’s think about the Rogues Gallery that used to work in our area. When it was abolished, it was replaced by a new one. ”

United Brotherhood was founded in 2010 when the organized criminal groups Rogues Gallery, Natural Born Killers (NBK) and MORE (We are the criminal elite) merged.

According to Suokka, Lahti has been important to the national UB.

“But at this point it’s hard to say if it’s anymore.”

Red Rootsin and the close distances between the angels of Hell, according to Suokka, are partly explained by personal relationships, that is, the people who work in them already know each other.

“There is some kind of assumption that the Red Roots are sympathetic to the direction of the angels. They know for themselves that we have not had anything in the pre-trial investigation in such a way that we would have been able to find out. These are so far individual observations. ”

The Red Roots and the Angels of Hell, according to police, have close distances.­

Suokas says that the angels of Hell were seen in Lahti even before the dissolution of UB, as well as the cooperation between the groups. He cites as an example the debt of the angels of Hell, which, according to a police preliminary investigation, was given to be recovered from UB’s Lahti branch.

Häme police said at the beginning of the year that they suspected that a man who owed more than 20,000 euros to Hell’s angels was subjected to violent debt collection when the debt was transferred to UB. According to the preliminary investigation, the debt came from drugs ordered by a man from Hell’s angels.

According to police, a man from the Lappeenranta department of the Angels of Hell transferred the debt to the Lahti branch of the United Brotherhood, and at this point the debt doubled to more than 40,000 euros. Based on the preliminary investigation, the debt was collected from the victim violently and by threatening on several occasions last year in various locations.

The matter is scheduled to be discussed in the courts by the end of the year.

“The visibility of angels in our area has only increased this summer. They can be seen wearing vests, but there are also a lot of people in the Lahti area who we identify as members, even if the symbols are not visible, ”says Suokas.

Suokas believes that Lahti will also attract the angels of Hell, above all because of personal relationships, but also because of drugs.

“Those people who are in the angels of Hell and move around our area have either lived here or have been here a lot in their time. Thus, they are connected to the area through friends and acquaintances. Lahti also plays a key role in the nationwide import and distribution of drugs, ”says Suokas.

“Drug sales are a key means of raising money for such groups and, through this, also one of the reasons for the attractiveness of our region.”