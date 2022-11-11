Wired: Vessels were spotted near Nord Stream with sensors turned off in the days before the explosions

Analyst firm SpaceKnow said that in the days before the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, two unidentified vessels were seen in the area with their sensors turned off. This publication reports Wired.

Analysts said two vessels ranging in length from 95 to 130 meters passed within a few kilometers of leaks in pipelines.