Wired: vessels with sensors turned off were spotted near Nord Stream in the days before the explosions

Analyst firm SpaceKnow has recorded that in the days leading up to the explosions, unidentified vessels were sighted near Nord Stream with their sensors turned off. This publication reports Wired.

Two vessels ranging in length from 95 to 130 meters passed within a few kilometers of the pipeline leaks. According to the head of the company, Jerry Javornicki, they had systems that transmit a location signal turned off.

That is, there was no information about their movement, and they also tried to hide location information and general information from the world. Jerry JavornickiHead of SpaceKnow

To establish the data, the company analyzed the archive of satellite images for 90 days. It was possible to find out that during this time 25 ships passed in the area of ​​pipelines. Of these, 23 ships had identification systems turned on. After studying the information, analysts handed them over to NATO.

Sweden did not find those responsible for the explosions at Nord Stream

On November 10, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström announced that Stockholm did not know who was responsible for the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. “We are not ruling out any scenarios. But we are not speculating about who is responsible,” he said. At the same time, the prosecutor’s office and the Swedish intelligence service consider the incident a sabotage.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić accused the whole world of hiding the obvious perpetrator of the attacks. “There is no politician in the world who would not know who committed sabotage in the Baltic, but we all pretend to be imbeciles and keep silent so as not to harm the interests of our country. But what to do, this hypocrisy is everywhere,” he admitted.

In turn, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev directly pointed out that the United States is the main beneficiary of the Nord Stream explosions. In addition, Great Britain also took part in planning the attacks, he assured. The involvement of London in the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines was also stated by the representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Putin called explosions on gas pipelines a terrorist attack

Explosions occurred on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe: Nord Stream and the unlaunched Nord Stream 2. This led to massive gas leaks. Accidents were recorded in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark.

Later, Gazprom clarified that the damaged gas pipelines were filled with sea water for a long distance. In addition, technogenic craters were found at the site of the emergency, and one of the sections of the pipe was completely destroyed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipelines an obvious terrorist attack. Later, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said that no decisions had yet been made on the repair of gas pipelines, this possibility should be assessed by specialists. At the same time, Putin himself noted in mid-October that the launch of even the remaining entire string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was unrealistic.