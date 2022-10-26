After reports of checking a mine-like object in the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, not a single ship with food left the ports of Ukraine. This was reported on Wednesday, October 26, at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

“The SKC reports that today, October 26, not a single vessel with food left Ukrainian ports along the sea humanitarian corridor. The results of the inspection were provided to the SKC,” the statement says.

The check showed that there are no mines in the waters. At the same time, the SKC added, tomorrow, Thursday, the ships that will go along the humanitarian corridor will be accompanied by a tugboat.

On the eve it was reported that the tug Sapfir and the search and rescue vessel SAR-02 would enter the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea to check information about the discovery of a mine.

Earlier, on October 24, the SKC was concerned about the delay in the inspection of ships participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. It was reported that delays could lead to disruptions in the supply chain and ports.

As of October 22, out of 8.3 million tons of food exported under the Istanbul agreements, 49% of goods were sent to countries with medium and low incomes, 50% to high-income countries.

At the same time, as State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov said on October 26, the terms of the grain deal were not fully implemented, since in fact grain and seeds went for the most part not to developing countries, African countries, but to the EU countries. In his opinion, due to the respective attitude towards the NATO or EU deal, it is inappropriate to talk about its extension.

Prior to that, on October 16, negotiations were held in Moscow with UN representatives on a grain deal. Russia during the consultations noted the need for a package implementation of this deal.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.