Russian Defense Ministry: from July 20, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered military facilities

From July 20, 2023, all ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered military facilities – carriers of military cargo. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the message was published in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the countries under whose flag these ships will sail in the Black Sea will automatically become parties to the conflict.

This decision in the defense department was explained by the termination of the grain deal and the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Related materials:

Grain deal – an agreement on the export of food from the territory of Ukraine, which involved the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports. As part of the agreement, Russia committed itself not to attack these ports and Ukrainian ships escorting transport ships.

The document was signed by Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. On July 17, after the attack on the Crimean bridge, the Russian side announced its withdrawal from the agreement.