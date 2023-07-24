The FSB announced the inspection of ships in the Kerch Strait to prevent terrorist attacks and sabotage

The FSB announced the inspection of ships in order to prevent terrorist attacks and sabotage. This is reported RIA News.

“In order to prevent terrorist and sabotage actions, to ensure the safety of navigation, the FSB of Russia is carrying out a set of control and verification measures in relation to ships passing through the Kerch Strait,” the agency said.

Earlier it became known that traces of explosives were found in a bulk carrier en route from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don. In addition, the staff identified signs of third-party interference in the structural parts of the vessel.

The FSB believes that all this may indicate an attempt to deliver explosives to the territory of Ukraine. The ship was banned from passing under the navigation arch of the transport crossing through the Kerch Strait.