So far, all are missing and the Navy is searching; the region experiences heavy rains resulting from an extratropical cyclone

A fishing vessel with 8 crew members sank on the night of Friday (June 17, 2023) 40 km away from Ponta de Garopaba, in the south of Florianópolis (SC). So far, all the crew of the fishing boat “Safadi Seif” are missing.

The Navy began search operations on the night of the 6th. According to the Navy, the Port Authority of Santa Catarina will initiate an administrative investigation, with a deadline of 90 days for completion, to determine the possible causes and those responsible. read the full from the official note of the Navy (85 KB).

The State Fire Department carries out the search with a helicopter and a boat. The Brazilian Air Force was asked to assist in the search.

The region has suffered from heavy rains and flooding due to an extratropical cyclone. In Rio Grande do Sul, the phenomenon left at least 5 people dead and 11 missing.

Watch (2min55s):